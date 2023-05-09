Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has confirmed that President William Ruto played him for a fool to call off his weekly demonstrations.

Addressing a press briefing yesterday, Raila stated that Ruto pressured him to have talks with a hidden agenda which he didn’t know at the time and he agreed to call off his protests to give dialogue a chance.

According to Baba, the Azimio team acted in good faith to agree to talk because they believed that the Kenya Kwanza team was serious about it.

However, they learnt that they were pressured into agreeing to the talks because international guests were coming into the country.

“We acted in good faith to call off the demonstrations because Kenya Kwanza had approached us and said they were ready for talks and that they would remove Adan Keynan who they had put as one of their delegates.”

“We knew that the real reason they were doing it was because they were expecting visitors who were coming into town and they did not want demonstrations at the time,” Raila stated.

Angry for being played like a fool, Raila has now given Ruto an ultimatum to find a way forward for bipartisan talks by Wednesday, or else he will order his troops back to the streets.

“They are saying that members are not available and they don’t have a quorum to begin discussions.

“We have given them Monday and Tuesday. The talks must start on Wednesday. If they are not ready, we will treat that agreement as cancelled and explore other options available to us,” Raila stated.

