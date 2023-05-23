Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday revealed why he was yet to retire from active politics eight months after handing over instruments of power to his successor, William Ruto.

Kenya Kwanza has been pushing the former president to retire as per the Retirement Benefits Act, which states that a former Head of State should not hold a political seat to enjoy his benefit.

However, speaking during Jubilee’s National Delegates Convention (NDC), Uhuru stated that he would not retire from politics.

“There was a time I thought I would retire from politics. I thought the time I would come to NDC would be to hand over the mantle of leadership.

“But some people have decided that they would engage in intimidation and threats,” Uhuru explained why he would not head into political twilight.

According to him, the continued intimidations from Ruto’s government that saw Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua send his goons to steal his sheep and the subsequent burning of his Northlands City farm changed his mind about quitting politics.

“I kept quiet when they stole goats and burnt farms, but not anymore. They should not mess with me or the Jubilee Party,” Uhuru stated.

