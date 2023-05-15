Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 15, 2023 – Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir was without a doubt the man of the moment during yesterday’s interview with President William Ruto at State House.

Ayub exhibited his journalism skills when he pinned Ruto down with hard-hitting questions that left Kenyans so impressed.

Many Kenyans took to Twitter to laud the citizen TV journalist for being bold and asking tough questions without fear.

One of the major highlights of the interview is when Ayub put the President on task to explain why Kenyans will be forced to contribute to the housing levy.

The Citizen TV journalist boldly took on Ruto even as he appeared to be dodgy on the matter.

Here is their exchange in part:

Ruto to Ayub: Are you saying that you don’t think it is your business to contribute to the employment of the unemployed Kenyans?

Ayub: It is the responsibility of the Kenyan government.

Ruto: Who is the Kenyan government? The Kenyan government is me and you.

Ayub: Why would I make a contribution for others to succeed? It’s your business as a government.

Ruto: That is why the constitution gives me the power to tax and the power to sign things into law.

Video of the above exchange has been widely shared on social media with a section for Kenyans, saying he did well in handling the president on the matter.

Ruto also had a rough time explaining his tribal appointments after he was put to task by Ayub.

The Kenyan DAILY POST