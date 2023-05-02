Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – The 2023 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, May 1, 2023.

This year, the annual affair celebrated the exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The gala honored the legacy of Lagerfeld, the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, his own line and even went ahead to raise funds for The Met’s Costume Institute.

He died on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85 following complications of pancreatic cancer.

A-list stars including, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Tems, and many more slayed the red carpet with their stunning looks.

See photos of the show-stopping red carpet arrivals below.