Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale has advocated for a parliamentary system of governance as a remedy to post-election violence in the country.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday, Duale who is a former Garissa Township Member of Parliament, argued that the only way to end post-election violence is by amending the constitution to abolish the presidential system of governance.

“These shenanigans of post-election violence and stories of my votes have been stolen will end with a parliamentary system,” Duale said.

While terming presidential elections a threat to national security, Duale argued that the parliamentary system would shift the political competition to constituencies, making it hard for one to complain of stolen votes.

According to Defence CS, the parliamentary system will make it possible for every community to have a chance to lead the country.

“The threat to our national security is these presidential elections, particularly when you have somebody like Raila Odinga who believes that in every election, he is the one who has won.

“If you want every community in our country to have the opportunity to lead our nation, it can only happen through a parliamentary system of government,” he said.

