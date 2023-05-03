Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – The Saudi Arabian government is reportedly preparing a mega bid to lure Lionel Messi to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Argentinesis set to leave PSG at the end of the season, with his father, Jorge, reportedly informing French club of the decision a month ago.

It’s unclear what his next destination will be, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or won’t be short of suitors as he decides his next move.

The news comes after Messi was suspended for two weeks by the club after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Telegraph, Saudi Arabia are to try and persuade Messi to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East with the most lucrative football deal of all time.

The report said if Messi is to move to the league, his salary could be worth £320million a year, almost double the £165million salary Ronaldo is paid yearly at Al-Nassr, with the World Cup winner linked with Al-Hilal.

Talks are said to be underway with Messi and his father, who leads his group of representatives, ahead of a potential move after he is a free agent.

It is believed that Garry Cook, former Manchester City chief executive, will be involved in any potential deal, with state involvement clear.