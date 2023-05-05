Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – LGBTQ tourists can now visit Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom’s official tourism site.

The shift follows a series of social and economic changes that the kingdom has made in recent years. Homosexuality, however, remains illegal in the country, though homosexuality laws are not always enforced.

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s website visitsaudi.com updated a section under its Frequently Asked Questions page stating “Are LGBT visitors welcome to visit Saudi Arabia?” The answer to the question reads as follows:

“We don’t ask anyone to disclose personal details and never have. Everyone is welcome to visit our country.”

Like most Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, same-sex relationships are prohibited by law in Saudi Arabia. This is due to the conservative culture and traditional interpretation of Islamic law, which forbids homosexuality. Same-sex relationships are punishable by death or flogging in Saudi Arabia.