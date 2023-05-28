Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 28, 2023 –Samidoh’s school-going children have been affected by the publicized wrangles between his wife Edda and his baby mama Karen Nyamu.

According to a family member, the singer’s kids have been lamenting about being trolled by their colleagues in school due to issues within their family.

Samidoh’s firstborn daughter, who is already a teenager, and his second-born son study at Lakewood Group of Schools.

They are mature enough to understand the wrangles in their family, especially in this era of the internet.

At times, they refuse to go to school for fear of being trolled by their colleagues, especially when their mother and Karen Nyamu are involved in a public spat.

Edday has since flown to the United States with her three children.

Although Samidoh thought they were going for a vacation when he escorted them to the airport, it is emerging that Edday plans to settle in America for good and is already in the process of looking for a job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.