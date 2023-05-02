Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Sam Allardyce has agreed a shock return to football with Leeds United.

The former England and Bolton manager is set to resume work on Wednesday, May 3, with the aim of keeping the club in the Premier League.

Allardyce will be in the dugout for Leeds’s next match, which is with Manchester City. He replaces Javi Gracia, who was saying his goodbyes to staff this morning.

Sporting director Victor Orta is also leaving the Yorkshire club.

Allardyce has been out of work since failing to beat the drop as West Brom boss in 2021.

The 68-year-old is one of the most experienced coaches in the game having held managerial and coaching positions at 13 different clubs throughout his career.

The Englishman is renowned for his work helping multiple clubs including Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, and Sunderland avoid relegation.

Allardyce will take charge of the Whites with only four games remaining of the Premier League season.

Leeds face a daunting trip to Premier League leaders Man City on Saturday, before hosting Champions League-chasing Newcastle. They will conclude the season with an away trip to West Ham and a home match against Tottenham.