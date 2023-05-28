Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – Former Big Brother star, Joseph Ada, has died.

Joseph who participated in the first edition of Big Brother in 2006, passed away in Delaware, U.S. on Wednesday, May 24.

He was diagnosed with Pancreatitis and sadly passed away on Wednesday.

Joseph was in the house with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung Aduwak, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, Helen, and others.

Joseph who was a former flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, moved to the US after the show.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.