Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has spoken after Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, confirmed that she is the bona fide Jubilee Party leader.

While confirming Sabina as Jubilee Party boss, Nderitu also said her office doesn’t recognise Jeremiah Kioni as Jubilee Party Secretary General and David Murathe as the party’s vice chairman.

The Registrar also said the party followed due process in expelling Kioni and Murathe.

Reacting to this confirmation on Tuesday, Sabina who is also a former Murang’a county Woman Representative, said ‘victory is not for cowards’ and that’s why she has succeeded in dethroning Uhuru as Jubilee Party leader.

“Victory is not for the coward at heart. Arise, step out, and face this day with courage and strength. God will empower you to do the unthinkable to give you uncontested victory,” Sabina Chege said.

Meanwhile, the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has barred the Registrar of Political Parties from approving the expulsion of Uhuru, Kioni, and Murathe from the Jubilee Party until the case is heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.