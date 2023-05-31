Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Embattled Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji left MPs fuming yesterday after he declined to reveal his wealth during vetting for the position of Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

While appearing before the Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee, Haji told MPs that his wealth is a matter of national security.

He insinuated that disclosing his immense wealth to any Tom, Dick, and Harry would jeopardize national security.

However, he opted to present a statement declaring his wealth, accompanied by supporting documents, before the committee.

“Honourable chair, I am going to request considering the sensitivity of the office I will hold, that I give this to your committee because it might be a national security issue at some point,” he stated.

Wealth declaration is anchored by the Public Officer Ethics Act, of 2003, which states that every public officer must make financial declarations of incomes, assets, and liabilities.

Further, Haji was tasked to explain why his office withdrew multiple cases implicating senior government officials.

The DPP noted that his office was guided by the Constitution, which dictated that the ODPP ought to withdraw a case if the evidence is wanting or an abuse of the process of acquiring the evidence.

Haji pointed out that the decisions ultimately lied with the court, which provided an oversight role in the withdrawal of the cases.

He added that in the course of the three years, he had received severe threats through 20 different cases – however, he stood firm in making independent decisions.

Haji was nominated by President William Ruto for the role on Tuesday, May 16, and is set to succeed Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru, if approved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.