Tuesday, 02 May 2023 – Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, threatened to deal with Raila Odinga’s staunch supporter Nuru Okanga for organizing anti-government protests and disrespecting President Ruto.

Sudi called Okanga when he was live on TikTok and hurled unprintable insults at him, but the controversial political activist was not cowed by his threats.

He also fired salvos at Sudi and insulted him badly, leading to an ugly confrontation.

Sudi was heard bragging that they run the Government and so, Nuru should be careful.

However, Nuru told the vocal MP that he is not afraid of his threats, adding that he will continue participating in demos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.