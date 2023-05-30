Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has been embarrassed badly by his constituents after he lied to Kenyans that they have told him to support the Finance Bill 2023.

On Tuesday, Ichung’wah, who is also the Leader of the Majority in Parliament, said he had consulted his constituents over the finance bill and they unanimously directed him to support the bill that will increase tax in all businesses.

“After taking my constituents through the Finance Bill, they unanimously directed me to support these proposals as they were dismayed by the widespread campaign of disinformation being spread about the bill,” Ichung’wah stated.

However, Kimani Ichung’wah’s revelations attracted harsh reactions from his Kikuyu constituents. They told Ichung’wah to stop lying and tell the truth about what people said.

Others told him to change and delete the contentious clauses within the proposed bill before passing it in Parliament.

Here are some comments from Kikuyu constituents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.