Friday, May 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally rewarded former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, with a very senior position in his government.

In the run-up to the 2022 presidential election, Echesa was one of President Ruto’s point men in Western Kenya, particularly in the Mulembe Nation.

On Friday, Ruto appointed Echesa as chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board for a period of three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Rashid Echesa to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th May 2023,” reads the gazette notice dated May 18.

Ruto revoked the appointment of L. Arch. Robert M. Kariuki, an appointee of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.