Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Maasais have also joined other Kenyans in rejecting President William Ruto’s controversial housing scheme.

This is after Narok residents moved to recover 200 acres of land they had donated for Ruto’s affordable housing project.

The community leaders noted that they are conducting civic education within the society to mobilse the residents against the idea which they termed as unreasonable.

They insisted that the decision to donate their land was ill-informed and were not involved in the entire process.

The group added that some of its members already owned houses and saw no need to leave their homes for apartments promised by Ruto.

According to Professor Meitamei Dapash, the Purko General Assembly, which manages the land, was the only entity legalised to do transactions on behalf of the community.

They, therefore, accused the government of disadvantaging them by taking their land for the national project.

“To us, this project is irrelevant. Some of us do not live in these houses. Who are you constructing these houses for? If they were for us, there would have been public participation,” Dapash noted.

Furthermore, the residents called upon the government to be transparent about the project which elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

In the proposed plan, Kenyans will be deducted 3% every month directed towards the affordable housing plan.

The plan is keen on providing low and middle-income earners who cannot afford mortgages with affordable housing across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.