Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 29, 2023 – It appears President William Ruto’s housing scheme is unstoppable.

This is after it emerged that 30,000 Kenyans are already contributing to the fund despite many complaints.

In a statement, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria revealed that 30,000 Kenyans had already made contributions to Ruto’s controversial housing scheme.

As a result, Kuria noted that the government had already collected Ksh1.8 billion that would go into the construction of more houses.

According to Kuria, the implementation of the levy, contained in the Finance Bill 2023, would benefit millions of Kenyans by creating job opportunities and transforming the country if all salaried workers would make contributions.

“Did you know that 30,000 Kenyans have been contributing to the Housing Fund already? They have raised Ksh1.8 billion already.”

“Now we have 3 million salaried workers in Kenya, by the same rule that’s 18 million jobs. Secede if you want but we must change this nation,” Kuria stated.

Further, he revealed that with proper preparation, he could easily multiply the amount to ksh45 billion by bringing in more investors.

“With gearing I can get investors to multiply this to Ksh45 billion of houses which is 25 times and 18,000 houses at Ksh2.5 million.

“Each house will create 10 jobs. That is 180,000 jobs right there just from a pool of 30,000 voluntary contributors,” he explained.

This comes even as Parliament hinted at amending the Finance Bill 2023 after many Kenyans rejected the housing levy as well as the 16% VAT on fuel as contained in the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST