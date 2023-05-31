Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto is not done choking Kenyans with taxes.

Despite the hue and cry over the Finance Bill, which will significantly increase the cost of living as a result of increased prices of basic commodities, Ruto’s government is proposing even more taxes for Kenyans.

Speaking during an interview, Mbeere North Member of Parliament Geoffrey Ruku claimed that Kenya is the least taxed country compared to other nations, suggesting a further increase in tax to support various government projects.

Ruku, who is a Kenya Kwanza MP, opined that an increase in taxes will consequently raise the revenue collection that would supplement fundamental projects like education, health, and infrastructure.

“One of the directions we should take is to gradually raise our tax revenue in a gradual manner. What the Kenya Kwanza government is proposing at the moment is that we will be able to raise from 14%-16%, and by doing so, we will be able to go to Ksh.2.8 trillion that would be enough to finance developmental activities like education,” he said.

The MP went ahead to compare the taxation rate of Kenya and other countries, thereby concluding Kenya is the least taxed country, unlike South Africa, Botswana, Norway, Turkey, and Germany, which according to him, are taxed more.

He noted that most Kenyans cannot be able to afford a decent house in the country and that the government is coming up with a consolidated plan that would resolve the issues of slums in the country.

He argued that housing is a major problem in the country and warned that in around 15 years, Kenya would have more than 3000 slums if caution is not taken to resolve the issue of housing.

He supported Ruto’s Finance Bill, where salaried people will be taxed according to how much they earn.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.