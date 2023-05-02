Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has blamed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government after a bus was set on fire along Ngong Road on Tuesday morning.

The 26-seater bus was seen smouldering in smoke after goons attacked the driver and conductor and set it on fire.

Multiple sources stated the goons who burnt the bus are associated with Azimio One Kenya Alliance, a claim that Sifuna disputed and accused the state of orchestrating violence to paint the Raila Odinga-led coalition in a bad light.

Sifuna, the Nairobi County Senator, urged Kenyans and especially Nairobians not to fall into tricks of the government that wants to paint Azimio as a chaotic and violent political formation.

“The state in a well-orchestrated spate of violence is trying to paint our #MaandamanoTuesday as anything but peaceful. We know these tricks. We urge our supporters not to fall for these shameful tactics meant to incite Nairobians against each other and maintain peace,” Sufuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.