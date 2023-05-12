Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12 May 2023 – Wafula Buke, who served as William Ruto’s PA, has revealed his real character.

Read his post below.

William Ruto: How not to engage the guy:

1. If you believe anything he says, then do an alcoblow test if you are a Kenyan. Turn anything he says upside down.

2. When you negotiate with him, all the cards should be under the table. Of course carry a huge rungu (club) and place it on your

Shoulder ready for action. You may have a dialogue of half-truths.

3. Don’t go on a hunger strike because he will laugh at you as you get emaciated till you die.

4. Don’t threaten him with death becoz his life is rich with the experience. He may be the most prepared politician for the end of the world and doesn’t care much.

5. Don’t advise him to embrace reforms instead, create conditions that compel him to initiate reforms in pursuit for personal interest.

6. Do not speak against corruption, tell him how a corrupt deal can be executed safely without legal and political backlash. Those who are clean are to him fools. Not “industrious”

7. Talk about the bible and Christianity b4 cameras but switch to all other topics that abuse the ten commandments in private. You will be good company.

8 Don’t discuss democracy and human rights. He’s gotten power by violating them. The sweetest political topics are:

a)how to re-capture power without the support of the Kikuyu nation.

b) How to overtake the Kenyattas in wealth in two years.

c) How to politically and economically finish Raila Odinga.

9. You will lose your job if you speak favorably of Raila Odinga in any context. However, any harm done on Raila will be done with maximum caution becoz Raila’s sister has a daughter with Ruto studying in South Africa. A Gold medalist in swimming.

10. Listen! You ain’t seen the true colours of Ruto. He is pensively waiting for the withdrawal of Raila from Kenyan politics by any means. Thereafter his TRUE COLORS will emerge.

