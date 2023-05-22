Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has slashed the powers of the National Land Commission (NLC) with immediate effect.

Speaking in Isiolo during a Thanksgiving service, Ruto noted that there was massive corruption within NLC, specifically during the compensation process.

“In my government, I have directed that there will be no form of corruption.”

“And that is why I have instructed that NLC will no longer be involved in evaluation on matters concerning land compensation,” Ruto announced.

Ruto directed that it is only the Ministry of Lands that will have the power to carry out land evaluation for fair compensation.

“I want NLC to listen to me carefully because that is where corruption is rampant. Someone gives a bribe and a land that is worth Ksh100,000 is valued at Ksh1 million and if you do not pay your land is undervalued.”

“That must stop immediately,” Ruto read the riot act to NLC,” he noted.

Ruto further revealed that NLC was not honest in how it settled on its figures when working on compensation schemes.

“If six years ago you valued a land at Ksh5, how then can that now reduce to Ksh2” the President wondered.

Ruto remarked that his administration was keen on making sure that the law applied equally to every Kenyan.

“Going forward, it is not possible for NLC to decide where the compensation is going to happen, who is going to be compensated and then they also decide how much it is going to be paid.

“We must separate powers for purposes of accountability. NLC will work on their mandate and the Ministry of Lands will handle the valuation,” Ruto stated while slashing NLC powers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.