Saturday, May 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has once again defended his so-called crazy idea of affordable housing plan.

Speaking in Embu County during the SMEs, Cooperatives, and Revenue Expo at Embu University, Ruto said the affordable housing plan will be key in lowering the cost of living in the country.

According to Ruto, affordable housing in urban areas will free up agricultural land in rural areas for food production.

Ruto acknowledged that the cost of living was high but warned that it might worsen if people continue constructing houses in rural areas.

“If we’re not careful. The continued subdivision of agricultural lands in rural areas to build individual houses will lead to the high cost of unga,” Ruto warned.

The president noted that his ambitious housing plan will prevent counties from degenerating into rural slums.

“Some counties are slowly degenerating into rural slums because of the subdivision of land and the construction of houses in rural areas.”

“In our housing plan, we are consolidating land by constructing houses in towns, freeing land in rural areas to be used for food production,” he stated.

