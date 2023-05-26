Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that no public money will be lost in his administration.

Speaking at KRA headquarters in Nairobi after filing his annual returns, Ruto said looking at the taxes Kenyans pay, they deserve quality services delivered to them and he will ensure that public funds are used for the intended purpose.

“My office shall be responsible for ensuring effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the use of public funds,” Ruto said.

The head of state challenged his government to do much more to build public confidence that it can and will manage public resources honestly, efficiently, transparently, and be accountable.

Ruto also said he will walk the talk of weeding out corrupt officials in his government.

“The Constitution mandates it, the law requires it and basic decency demands it. I do not wish to dwell at length on this matter because historically, so much has been said yet so little has been done in slaying the dragon of corruption in government,” he said.

Ruto spoke even as billions of shillings continue to be looted at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and Sh 17 billion scandal at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST