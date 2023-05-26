Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged ‘hustlers’ not to be misled by employed Kenyans over the housing levy.

Speaking during the SMEs, Cooperatives, and Revenue Expo at Embu University on Friday, Ruto said the employed people are opposing the Housing Fund because they have an alternative.

“Wewe kwanza hauna mshahara, yule akona mshahara anakuambia upinge mambo ya Housing Fund, wewe unapinga umsaidie yeye asilipe na wewe ukose nafasi ya mtoto wako kupata kazi… Wacheni utapeli,” Ruto said.

The President urged the employed Kenyans who earn a monthly salary to allow others to benefit from the project.

“Sisi ambao tumebarikiwa na tukona mshahara tuwe na utu ili mtoto wa mwenzako apate ajira,” he said.

He added that every Kenyan will benefit from the project and they should embrace it.

“The real motivation behind the housing project is the jobs we are going to create for the young people of Kenya. In every house, we will need five youths to help in construction,” he said.

Ruto introduced the Housing levy in the Finance Bill 2023, saying it will be mandatory for every Kenyan to contribute towards the fund.

