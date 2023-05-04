Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned the warring parties in Sudan of "dire consequences" if the ongoing conflict doesn't end.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said the two generals entangled in the bloody conflict, which will enter its third week on May 6, will have to pay for the crimes meted out to Sudanese civilians.

Sudan plunged into violence on April 15 after forces loyal to General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan took each other out in a fierce exchange of fire and heavy artillery.

“As a continent, we are going to make sure that the hard work of the people of Sudan under a democratic government does not go to waste,” Ruto said

“We are also going to hold these generals accountable for the humanitarian crisis the people of Sudan are going through,” Ruto said when he hosted several UN agencies on Tuesday.

IGAD had recently delegated President Ruto, Salva Kiir, and Djibouti’s Omar Guelleh to find ways to end the crisis in Khartoum.

