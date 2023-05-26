Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has suffered yet another setback in his bid to boost food security in the country.

This is after the court said an emphatic ‘NO’ to the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) foods into the country.

A three-judge bench dismissed an application by the government seeking to allow GMO foods into the country.

Justice Mohammed Warsame, Ali Aroni, and John Mativo indicated that the application lacked merit and that the public interest test had not been met.

“We see nothing for the court to preserve and it cannot be said that the substratum of the appeal will be eroded,” the court noted.

The ruling now means that the order barring the government from importing or distributing GMO crops and food stands until a case filed at the high court by the Kenyan Peasants League, a social movement, is heard and decided.

Ruto’s government had argued before the Court of Appeal that the adoption of biotechnology involving the use of GMOs will significantly contribute to addressing the challenges facing the country in terms of food security as it will lower the cost of raw materials for the animal feed industry.

An argument that was objected to on grounds that there was no public participation.

The state argued that unless the orders are granted the appeal will be rendered nugatory as the people of Kenya who are faced with hunger and starvation will be greatly prejudiced.

The Opposition, led by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, is among those opposed to GMO foods.

