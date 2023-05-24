Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to reward former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati for a job well done during the last general election.

This is after he nominated his wife, Mary Wanyonyi, for appointment as the Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement, Ruto noted that Mary was a viable candidate for the position because of her educational background and previous professional experience.

She was nominated from a pool of three names including those of Thomas Ludindi Mwadeghu and Felicity Nkirote Biriri that had been forwarded to the Head of State by the Public Service Commission (PSC)

“The Head of State has pursuant to Article 215 (2)(a) of the Constitution nominated CPA Mary A.C. Wanyonyi for appointment as the Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).”

“Mary is a Certified Accountant and a Certified Mediator who also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting). The nominee has had a stellar career in

accounting spanning over three decades,” the statement read in part.

Chebukati presided over the 2022 General Election where he controversially announced Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

At the same time, the Head of State nominated Phyllis Wambui Wagacha as a member of the Salaries

and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to represent the Public Service Commission.

Wagacha was nominated from a pool of three names including Phyllis Wambui Wagacha and Japhter Kiplimo Rugut, that had been forwarded to the President.

“The nomination follows a competitive process in which the PSC recommended to His Excellency the President,” the statement noted.

Wagacha had previously served at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) among other positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.