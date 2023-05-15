Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has scoffed at Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga for trying to play politics with the Shakahola massacre.

Two weeks ago, the former premier visited Shakahola forest but was blocked by police who said the area is a crime scene.

The Shakahola massacre came into the limelight in March after Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie was accused of killing his followers and burying them in the Shakahola forest.

During a joint media interview on Sunday, Ruto defended the police for denying the ODM leader entry into Shakahola.

According to the president, Raila has no special knowledge or expertise to help the police with their investigation and exhumation.

“That politics. What does it help with the opposition leader going to Shakahola? Raila is neither a doctor, police officer nor did he go to assist in the exhumation of the bodies. The only people who are needed at the site are the experts who will help in the exercise,” Ruto said.

Ruto further defended himself why he was yet to visit Shakahola despite the gravity of the matter.

“Once the experts in the field have finished their work, we will go, I have sent everyone there to look at things, exercise it’s done I will go to Malindi,” he said.

