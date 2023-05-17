Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – President William Ruto received a standing ovation in South Africa while delivering his speech at the Pan-African Parliament Summit.

The African heads of state rose to acknowledge his point and nodded in unison amidst claps and screams as he argued his case before the summit.

Ruto received the ovation after ranting over the mistreatment of African heads of state when attending to invites by European nations.

Ruto said that African heads of state are usually not given a platform to explain their issues in-depth.

“We want to be effective, not just taking pictures, having dinner and then we go home. Good people, we have food in our countries,” Ruto said.

He added that the leaders are only allocated a few minutes to contribute which shouldn’t be the case.

“While we are invited to those summits, we are given limited time, then lined up, all over 50 of us, for photos, and unfortunately that’s the only thing we go back home with,” he said.

“When others want to engage with us, they don’t want to deal with a tray card, what kind of outcome do you expect where 50 heads of state are sitting, with limited time to speak, what kind of engagement will one get?” Ruto posed the question.

In April, Ruto, who spoke in Nairobi, revealed how African heads of state were mistreated in London during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

