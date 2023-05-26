Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Kenyans have been treated to another surprise after President William Ruto changed the model of the national holiday celebrations.

In an announcement yesterday, Digital strategist and ICT CAS, Dennis Itumbi, revealed that the government had changed the model of national holiday celebrations from one day to one week.

Speaking in Embu County, Itumbi, who is also the chair of the National Holidays Thematic Committee, indicated that various activities would be held days before the actual national holiday to advance national government programmes.

The activities will cover the six days before the day stipulated by the Public Holidays Act as the national holiday.

For instance, the government would hold events targeting Small and Medium size Enterprises (SMEs) and farmers before the main Madaraka Day event. Among the events listed were prayers for the business units.

Ruto would unveil the new model in Embu on Friday, May 26.

“As you are all aware, we have changed national holidays from one day to one week. The President will be here to launch the expo. The theme is around, empowering enterprises, SMEs, trade, and revenue,” he stated.

According to Itumbi, the Friday launch would be themed around housing, with the Head of State expected to launch several projects in the county.

On the other hand, he noted that celebrations would also have exhibitors to showcase some of their products to locals to boost trade and networking.

“We expect 35 exhibitors, including thematic groups such as Google and other key players such as factories that will launch value-added coffee products,” he added.

