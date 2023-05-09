Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has for the first time admitted that President William Ruto is a political genius and chess master.

This is after he confessed that Ruto played him like a fool to call off his weekly demos to give dialogue a chance.

Addressing a press briefing, Raila decried the lack of seriousness on Ruto’s side for the bipartisan talks, saying he may be forced to go back to the streets.

He issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Ruto to put his team together for the bipartisan talks or he would opt out.

The Azimio leader stated that after agreeing to call off mass protests across the country and agreeing to the talks, the president had become reluctant; something he said was unacceptable.

According to him, the Azimio team acted in good faith to agree to talk because they believed that the Kenya Kwanza team was serious about it.

However, they learnt that they were pressured into agreeing to the talks because international guests were coming into the country.

“We acted in good faith to call off the demonstrations because Kenya Kwanza had approached us and said they were ready for talks and that they would remove Adan Keynan who they had put as one of their delegates.”

“We knew that the real reason they were doing it was because they were expecting visitors who were coming into town and they did not want demonstrations at the time,” Raila stated.

Raila asked the Kenya kwanza coalition to find a way of putting their team together by Wednesday, noting that the team kept telling them that some members were not available.

He insisted that the talks had to begin on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, or they will explore other options at their disposal.

