Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has revealed why his government blocked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga from visiting the Shakahola Forest, where bodies of alleged cult victims are being exhumed.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie is alleged to have brainwashed his followers to fast to meet Jesus. Mackenzie is now in custody.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto said it was right for the police to block Raila from the forest.

According to Ruto, the area is classified as the scene of a crime and no one is allowed there, not even Raila unless he is involved in the probe.

Ruto said Raila is not an expert to warrant his access to the crime scene.

The President went on to say he has yet to visit the place because it is still a crime scene.

“Hiyo ni siasa. Kuenda Shakahola kwa kiongozi wa upinzani inasaidia nini? Yeye si mjasusi, yeye si askari, yeye si daktari, hajaenda kufanya kazi ya kutoa miili, ameenda kufanya nini? When the place has been declared no longer a crime scene, I will go to Malindi,” the President said.

Raila’s visit to Shakahola was marred with a drama of some sort after police told him that he was not allowed to access the crime scene.

The security officers declined to allow Raila into the forest, with the operation commander asking him to seek permission from the Inspector General.

