Monday, May 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has come clean about the alleged disease that is eating him up that has seen him lose weight drastically months after taking over.

Ruto was asked the hard question during an explosive interview with journalists yesterday at State House.

In his response, Ruto said the pressure that came with campaigns towards the 2022 General Election forced him to have irregular eating schedules, sometimes finding himself over-eating or eating at odd hours.

“I had an original fit that ran amok the last one and a half to two years. We went into elections and you know when you have elections there is a lot of pressure, sometimes you take out the pressure on food,” Ruto said.

“You have to do this and that and you don’t have time to go and exercise and sometimes you eat. Because you don’t know when you will get the next meal, sometimes you overeat.”

The president said he decided to lose weight since he took over the reins of power.

“I decided to cut it down because my friend ile kibarua niko nayo si kidogo (I have a lot of work ahead). So, you need to be alert for things to happen as planned,” he stated.

Ruto has lately appeared in public looking lighter than when he was on the campaign trail.

This got Kenyans asking what could be happening to the president, but now he puts that to rest.

