Saturday, May 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that the government would introduce the German language in learning institutions.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at State House yesterday, Ruto said the move would bridge the language gap between Kenya and Germany.

“To bridge the gap in language we agreed to introduce teaching and learning of German in basic education institutions, TVETs and other institutions of higher learning and Germany therefore has agreed to support us in seeing how we can train more teachers to assist,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State also agreed with Scholz to align the Kenyan and German TVET curriculum and to establish a twinning institutions framework for pairing Kenya’s TVETS with those in Germany.

“We agreed to align as much as possible the Kenyan and German TVET curriculum. We further agreed to establish a twinning institutions framework for pairing our TVET colleges with selected TVETs in Germany,” Ruto added.

He further stated that he agreed with Scholz to expedite the establishment of a framework for MSEMES exchange programs between Kenya and Germany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST