Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to tame Azimio Leader Raila Odinga amid protests over the high cost of living.

This is after UDA MP Ruku Geoffrey Kiringa of Mbeere North revealed details of a Bill he was sponsoring in the National Assembly that seeks to re-define how demonstrations will be carried out in Kenya.

Ruku stated that the Bill, which will be tabled in the house for debate, will among other things, enlist types of protests, nature and how to carry out protests.

The UDA MP wants police to be given more powers in order to deal with those flouting the Public Order Act, especially, the leaders behind such demonstrations.

“This morning I am forwarding the Speaker of the National Assembly a Maandamano Bill. A Bill which if enacted, will regulate how demonstrations are carried in this country,” Ruku stated.

He explained that Kenya would have to adopt mechanisms which are employed in other developed nations in a manner that creates harmony and peace in the country.

“In most developed countries people hold demonstrations by hooting in traffic, others just whistle, those are the kind of peaceful demonstrations we are talking about.

“From what we have seen in the past, demonstrations in this country are always not peaceful, they are chaotic with serious elements of violence in the demonstrations,” Ruku stated.

The Maandamano Bill will ensure that protests remain an effective way for individuals or groups to raise awareness about important issues and advocate for change without violence that leads to death and wanton destruction of property.

Ruku stated that it is important for disgruntled individuals to protest in a safe and responsible manner.

“Before engaging in a protest, it is important to understand your legal rights and the laws governing protests in your area. This includes knowing the rules around permits, time limits, and peaceful assembly,” Ruku stated.

