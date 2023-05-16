Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Stakeholders in the private universities have rejected the proposal by President William Ruto on a funding model for tertiary institutions.

According to the stakeholders, the proposal to only fund public institutions disadvantaged and discriminated against them as taxpayers.

“We have a right to enjoy our taxes. These taxes should be channelled to every student regardless of whether they are in public or private universities,” argued Judy Chania from Machakos University.

“All our efforts to fight for sponsorship of students in private universities by the government has not been appreciated,” she added.

They suggested that the government emulate former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strategies.

During Uhuru’s reign, the government explored ways private universities could enroll State-funded students.

“This will be a temptation to the students. If they receive the money in their accounts, their first option may not be to pay fees,” she explained.

On May 3, Ruto launched a new funding model to ensure that only public universities benefit from government funding.

The Head of State assured parents of fully funding their students in public universities and increasing the number of needy students to receive government scholarships from 38 per cent and 55 percent.

