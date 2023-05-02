Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has made good his threat to never allow Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his goons anywhere around Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

This is after he teargassed a group of Azimio MPs who had gathered outside his office to present a petition to him from Raila.

The group was seeking to present a petition to the Office of the President when police officers dispersed them with teargas.

The group was led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

Several other opposition MPs were part of the group.

The march to the Office of the President came on the very day Raila urged his supporters to get back to the streets to protest against the Ruto regime.

