Saturday, May 27, 2023 – President William Ruto became angry yesterday after a government official ran away from tough questions during a public event in Embu County, which he presided over.

Ruto hosted entrepreneurs and government officials at a question-and-answer forum when he discovered that one of the agency’s senior managers left the forum after appearing a while earlier.

As he sought the indulgence of the manager regarding a question asked by a cottage manufacturer, Tanya Ireri – Ruto was displeased by the senior manager who had gone missing in action.

A visibly disappointed Ruto wondered whether the manager had shown up at the event for the sake of being noticed.

He turned his anger to the Principal Secretary for the State Department for MSMEs, Susan Mang’eni, and instructed him to look into the management of the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) whose manager had gone AWOL.

He thus pressed for the event organisers to seek the KIE boss to answer Ireri’s question on how entrepreneurs can access large-scale loans.

With the move to track the KIE boss proving futile, two delegates from the agency rose in attempts to answer the question.

However, Ruto shut them down, arguing they lacked knowledge of their mandate.

To salvage the situation, PS Mang’eni of the Co-operative Ministry explained that they were working to streamline the agency’s operations and address the entrepreneurs’ concerns.

“KIE helps entrepreneurs in manufacturing, and we give loans up to Ksh20 million. We are working on a way to ensure that they do not pay any collateral.

“We also have a single interest rate as you have always advocated for. Ours is to reach out to them and ensure that they are part of our development project,” the PS responded.

As much as he was pleased with the answer, Ruto cautioned her against the relapse at KIE and publicly asked her to ensure her department is managed effectively.

“Madam PS, you need to up the game of KIE because the gentleman there doesn’t seem to know what they are doing,” Ruto directed.

At the event, Ruto frequently asked his Cabinet members, including Trade CS Moses Kuria, to respond to questions raised by the business owners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST