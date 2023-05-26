Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has lectured Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees for engaging in corruption and colluding with businessmen and women who evade tax.

Speaking on Friday at Times Tower after filing his annual returns, Ruto said he is aware that some KRA employees are aiding tax evasion and warned of consequences should anyone be caught.

Ruto also said that his office shall be responsible for ensuring effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the use of public funds.

“I am not threatening KRA staff but they must do better,” he said.

On customer service, Ruto said KRA has not embraced a culture of supporting and facilitating taxpayers, alternative dispute resolution and the deployment of efficient technologies to improve revenue performance.

“KRA must acquire a new image, so that when people come to Times Tower, they don’t come here trembling, but come happy to be served.”

