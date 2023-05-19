Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Details of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday have emerged amid the biggest scandal that has rocked the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The Sh3.7 billion mosquito net scandal has seen President William Ruto sack Public Health Principal Secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu and the entire KEMSA board.

According to reliable sources at State House, the visibly furious Ruto reprimanded his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, after it emerged that he orchestrated the whole scandal to loot the KEMSA billions together with his two sons.

Ruto vowed never to allow pilferage of the public funds and cautioned Gachagua and CSs to desist from malpractice.

The Head of State was acting on intelligence reports that a senior member of the Cabinet (Gachagua) was involved in the bungled malaria net procurement funded by the Global Fund.

The intelligence reports said the push by Gachagua’s family saw the tender awarded to Partec East Africa Ltd and Shobikaa Impex Ltd out of the 16 companies listed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.