Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s threat to go back to the streets is giving President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade some sleepless nights.

This is after Kenya Kwanza’s bipartisan team offered a ‘bribe’ to Raila to make him stick to the talks.

Ruto’s team sought to make amends with their Azimio counterparts after they were accused of harbouring selfish interests.

In a statement, Kenya Kwanza team leader and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale revealed that they were ready to listen to Azimio’s demands, even if it means ceding some ground to allow the talks to succeed.

“I beg you, I will use my position responsibly, and we have already resumed the parliamentary bipartisan talks.”

“We are ready to agree on anything that will ensure Kenya moves forward,” Khalwale remarked.

The legislator further assured Raila that they were honest in their agreement to engage in dialogue on issues raised.

“We will continue talking. We respect the Prime Minister and his team and even if they slight us we will not pay back in kind,” the senator stated, calling for civility between the two teams.

Raila had given Kenya Kwanza a 48-hour ultimatum to offer a concerted effort lest he pulls the plug on the talks.

He had also accused the government of conning them into a temporary truce to allow Ruto welcome high-profile diplomats.

