Monday, May 29, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government is not done with terrorizing Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Center and Church, and is hell-bent on finishing him.

This is after the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) raided Pastor Ezekiel’s church and seized several items despite a court order barring the police from tormenting the Man of God any further.

According to Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Dunstan Omari, the items included communication gadgets, holy water, handkerchiefs, and computer drives.

The seizure happened during a police raid on the church to investigate and unearth more details in Pastor Ezekiel’s case.

Ombeta and Omari confirmed that ATPU officers confiscated items, claiming they needed to analyze them in Nairobi.

“Officers from ATPU came to church on Tuesday and took communication items, computer drives, holy water, and handkerchiefs, explaining that it was for purposes of expert analysis,” stated Ombeta.

The incident was linked to ongoing investigations on Pastor Odero’s association with the controversial preacher Paul Mackenzi who is in police custody.

Pastor Ezekiel of New International Life Church, Kilifi, was arrested on April 27, on accusations of being pastor Paul Mackenzie’s accomplice, but was released later on bond.

