Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – A section of Nandi County residents has castigated President William Ruto for promising to lower the high cost of living once he wins the presidency.

In the run-up to the 2022 presidential campaign, Ruto, who was then Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, was promising Kenyans that he will lower the cost of living once he wins the presidency.

However, instead of lowering the cost of living, Ruto has gone ahead and increased taxes across the board, forcing many Kenyans to dig deeper into their pockets for basic needs.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, a visibly angry Nandi man wondered if Ruto would keep his promise to take care of the needs of the hustlers as he was seemingly acting in the exact opposite.

“They want to impose the housing levy and also increase the NSSF. So where will we find refuge? Where is the bottom-up which he talked about? We are in so much pain, and we thought we had our own in the top seat, so it was to be this way?

“We are struggling to pay fees and buy food. We want the high cost of living to come down. We are sleeping hungry,” he lamented.

Echoing his sentiments, a woman blasted the government for increasing fuel prices and other commodities.

Another man who said he needs fuel to earn a living urged the government to lower the prices to allow him to fend for his family.

Here is a video of Nandi residents regretting voting for Ruto during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

