Monday, May 8, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has proposed to reinstate the 16 percent value-added tax on petroleum products.

The tax was waived by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2021.

Uhuru had abolished the tax to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

However, despite the cost of living skyrocketing during his 7-month rule, Ruto has proposed that from July 1, the VAT pricing on petroleum products will go up from the current 8 percent enacted during Uhuru’s tenure.

The introduction of a new tax has been condemned by Kenyans since Ruto, during his campaigns last year, promised to address the high cost of living by fixing heavy taxation on Kenyans whom he said were being overtaxed.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio colleagues have opposed the reinstatement of a 16 percent tax on fuel, saying it will make the cost of living go up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.