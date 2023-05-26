Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has been stripped of the 2019 Leadership Integrity Award.

In a statement, Transparency International (TI) Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde said the move follows petitions and a subsequent assessment based on concerns over Haji’s withdrawal of high-profile cases in the past several months, which has caused backlash from some Kenyans.

“Transparency International Kenya has made the decision to withdraw the Leadership Integrity Award (State/Public Officer) conferred upon you in 2019,” reads the statement.

At the same time, Transparency International reiterated its firm belief that maintaining the highest standards of integrity is crucial for all recipients of the awards.

“These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high-profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognised, resulting in the loss of public funds,” reads part of the statement.

DPP Haji is thus required to give back the certificate and plaque issued to him for the award.

The withdrawal of Haji’s Leadership and Integrity Award now leaves President William Ruto in limbo after he appointed him to be the next Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) replacing Philip Kameru.

His appointment, however, is facing some hurdles following his decision to drop several cases of people allied to Ruto.

