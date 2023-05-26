Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto could be running desperate if the recent happenings are anything to go by.

This is after it emerged that the president tried to seek the help of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga but in vain.

According to Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Ruto desperately tried to invite Raila to rescue the bipartisan talks and iron out their differences, but Baba respectfully declined.

He indicated that they would only honour the calls for talks if Kenya Kwanza conceded to some of their demands.

Among the demands raised by Azimio included getting an assurance from the Kenya Kwanza side that they would not interfere with political parties, including Jubilee Party.

Amollo added that Azimio would agree to resume bipartisan talks if Kenya Kwanza agreed to address the high cost of living.

Failure to which, Amollo insisted that meeting Kenya Kwanza would be a waste of time.

Other issues they differed on which they needed assurance, were the preservation of the election servers, suspension of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reconstitution.

Amollo responded after co-chair of the bipartisan talks Tharaka MP George Muragura, invited Azimio back to the discussion table.

Addressing the media, Muragura maintained that Kenya Kwanza was committed to the talks.

