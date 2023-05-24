Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Barely hours after getting back access to his bank accounts, New International Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero has expanded his legal team by hiring 9 more lawyers as he seeks to stop President William Ruto’s government from linking him with the Shakahola massacre.

The newly expanded team is made up of both young and seasoned Lawyers including Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta, Stephen Mogaka, Litty Kathurima, Martin Swiga, Paul Muchiri, and Elizabeth Mungui.

Others were Michelle Omwoyo, Elkana Mokua, Elkana Musyoki, Judith Kerubo, Shadrack Wambui, Anita Masaki and Wycliffe Omayid.

Pastor Ezekiel has tasked the lawyers to do everything within their powers to stop the State from linking him to money laundering and the Shakahola Massacre.

The team has already written to Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohammed, asking him to warn his officers to refrain from contacting Pastor Ezekiel directly.

“We have instructions from Ev. Ezekiel Ombok Odero (Hereinafter referred to as our client) to write to you in reference to the above and further as under.

“As you may reasonably be aware, we have been the desired and trusted legal representative of Pastor Ezekiel Ombok Odero since the 27th of April 2023 when your officer inter alia caused his arrest in the names of commencing criminal investigations against him,” read part of the letter to DCI Amin.

The thirteen Lawyers explained that it was within the rights of Pastor Ezekiel to enjoy his peace without being bothered from time to time by investigators’ endless questioning.

It was noted that the investigators had made several visits to Mavueni Complex, and was already making Pastor Ezekiel’s life difficult.

A team of officers from the DCI on Monday camped at the Mavueni complex and questioned Pastor Ezekiel as they reviewed the evidence that they had gathered.

