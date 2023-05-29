Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – President William Ruto’s controversial housing scheme has taken another turn.

This is after National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro also changed his tune over Ruto’s proposed housing levy despite earlier supporting it.

The South Mugirango MP recanted his earlier statement insisting that the bill would be passed by Parliament without any amendments.

Speaking during an interview, Osoro, who is one of Ruto’s dependable lieutenants in Parliament, revealed that the National Assembly would make changes to the controversial bill after collecting views from stakeholders.

“It is true that I said the bill would be passed without amendments. From where I sit as a majority whip, my work is to push for the business of the house,” the MP admitted.

He explained that it was agreed upon after consideration that changes would be made to the proposal in line with the public views.

“When I speak in the National Assembly, I speak on behalf of the government. The Housing Bill is a well thought idea but we are still collecting views from all stakeholders.”

“The bill is not cast in stone and so we will amend it based on the proposals raised by stakeholders,” he stated.

Osoro further explained that the government’s 3% housing levy and new taxes contained in the Finance Bill 2023 was a proposal open for scrutiny.

“That is why there is a process of public participation. We will sit down and review and amend where possible,” he assured Kenyans.

Osoro’s change of heart came a day after Ruto affirmed that his housing levy is unstoppable and that every worker must be deducted 3% of his monthly salary to fund the housing scheme.

