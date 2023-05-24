Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has left State House on edge after he hosted foreign diplomats, including US Ambassador Meg Whitman, at his office in Nairobi.

The delegation also consisted of Valentin Zellweger from Switzerland and the European Union Deputy Managing Director Africa Bernard Quintin, among others.

The meeting came hours after he blasted President William Ruto and his government over attempts to take over his Jubilee Party as well as trying to force him to retire.

According to sources, the meeting centered on several issues, among them Uhuru’s role as the region’s peace ambassador.

Uhuru’s efforts in advocating for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) dominated the talks.

The Azimio chair issued a progress report on the situation, bringing the diplomats to speed.

However, it was not immediately established whether the group discussed the political situation in the country, with the meeting coming a day after Uhuru hosted the Jubilee National Delegates Convention (NDC), where he vowed never to retire from politics.

According to the Azimio chairman, he had planned to exit the political stage after handing over power to Ruto.

However, he changed his mind after recent developments of leadership wrangles in his party.

“Others decided that it would be intimidation and force and today I tell them to get someone to intimidate and not Uhuru Kenyatta,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.