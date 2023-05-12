Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – President William Ruto is without a doubt having a very hard time convincing Kenyans to allow him to deduct 3% of their monthly salaries to finance his housing project.

Speaking at the ground-breaking of the Lapfund Bellevue Park Residence Project in Nairobi, Ruto defended his housing project, saying the 3% affordable housing plan was the only way to enable low-income earners to own homes.

He noted that the affordable housing plan was a campaign promise he had to fulfill.

Further, he called out political leaders who were against the plan, arguing that many campaigned with him and promised Kenyans affordable housing. The 3% deduction, he explained, was the solution.

“The leaders with me during campaigns heard me saying there was a housing plan. Why would they turn their backs now?”

“We went everywhere during campaigns and told Kenyans that there was a housing plan that would give people opportunities for employment and allow them to own homes,” Ruto stated.

Additionally, he noted that some politicians who were complaining about the deductions were already homeowners and others were paying mortgages.

“I know that most of you already have mortgages you can pay up to Ksh50,000 or Ksh20,000. Why would you not want the rest of Kenyans not to own homes? Allow the hustlers also to own homes,” he stated.

The Head of State explained that the 3 per cent salary deductions were not tax but money that belonged to Kenyans.

He explained that the amount would be deducted from the salary of every employee and an additional 3% contributed by employers.

